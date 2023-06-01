California-based Santa Monica Seafood and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) are teaming up for a retail promotion in Southern California. The objective is to highlight the advantages of certified, responsibly raised seafood and ASC's Sea Green label to local shoppers and diners.

Launching on June 16, the "Sea Green. Be Green." campaign will run for six weeks. Each week, Santa Monica Seafood will feature an ASC-certified seafood item and the farms responsible for its production at their market and cafe locations.