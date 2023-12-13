The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded Minnesota-based Red Lake Nation Fisheries a contract for over $1.4 million (€1.3 million) to distribute 108,000 pounds of frozen walleye fillets in Idaho and Missouri.

The frozen walleye fillets will be used for distribution to the federal child nutrition and other related domestic food assistance programs that are part of the USDA, and will be distributed Jan. 16 through Feb. 29 of next year.

The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, a federally recognized Native American tribe, owns Red Lake Nation Fisheries.

Red Lake Fisheries is closely aligned with the Red Lake Nation Department of Natural Resources.

The fisheries program began in 1987 and is responsible for the management and conservation of reservation fish stocks on 237,000 acres of Upper and Lower Red Lake, 135 smaller lakes, and approximately 55 miles of rivers and stream.

The Red Lake Reservation is home of the oldest and largest walleye commercial fishery in the United States, which started in 1917.

