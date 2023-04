Inland Seafood's $4 million (€3.6 million) purchase and renovation of a 14,000-square-foot facility in Louisiana will help revamp the company's longtime distribution operations in the region, which have been hammered in recent years by two natural disasters.

The facility held its grand opening earlier this month, with the seafood distributor bringing 55 jobs to Jefferson Parish, located five miles outside of New Orleans and in proximity to the Gulf of Mexico and the Mississippi River.