Georgia-based Inland Seafood, a supplier of seafood to US foodservice and retail channels, said this month it is broadening its product offerings beyond seafood as part of its transition to the brand name Inland Foods.

"Inland Foods marks a significant milestone in our company's journey," said Joel Knox, founder and CEO of Inland Foods. "While seafood remains a cornerstone of our business, our new identity better represents the diverse range of products we've been sourcing and providing to foodservice and retail establishments for years.”