The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA), a seafood certification group, is "actively investigating" allegations of labor and quality standards abuses within India’s shrimp supply chain contained in three separate reports published this week.

The GSA said in a statement Thursday that any “credible evidence” of violations by companies holding its Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certificates would be investigated by its own officials as well as independent third-party officials.

"We are committed to our mission of promoting responsible practices in the seafood supply chain and take these matters seriously," the alliance’s CEO, Wally Stevens, said in the statement.