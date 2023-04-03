Consumer spending on seafood in the UK foodservice sector returned to pre-pandemic levels last year and is expected to grow even more in 2023, despite high levels of inflation currently buffeting the country and shaking consumer confidence.

The growth in spending is largely related to restaurant menu price inflation, according to Sergey Chekmarev, senior research consultant at Circana, which was recently formed following the merger of NPD and IRI.

The number of customer restaurant visits and servings will remain depressed for a few years ahead because of changes in work patterns and the wide adoption of working from home.