US canned foods brand Campbell's has refocused its efforts on reinvigorating its seafood category.

Martha Murray, Campbell's foodservice director of corporate accounts, told IntraFish the brand recently relaunched its New England clam chowder, part of Campbell’s culinary reserve line, which has 60 soups in its portfolio.

"Seafood is a growing category for us and for the industry," she said. "We pay close attention to consumer behavior through the outside agencies to tell us where we need to be focusing. Clam chowder is the number one soup in the frozen and refrigerated category.