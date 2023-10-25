Following a Congressional hearing Tuesday into forced labor in the seafood supply chain, two US lawmakers are now calling on the Biden Administration to ban seafood imports from two Chinese provinces that they allege are home to major seafood processing plants using forced labor.

The lawmakers, who are part of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, sent a letter Tuesday to the Department of Homeland Security asking for the agency to issue Withhold Release Orders (WROs) for all seafood processing facilities in Shandong and Liaoning provinces.