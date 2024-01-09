US broadline distribution giant Sysco, which has terminated its contract and relationship with China-based processing plant Shandong Haidu following an investigation that linked the processor to forced labor, said it is now looking to cut ties with other seafood suppliers implicated in the scandal.

Sysco CEO Kevin Hourican said in a letter to California Democratic lawmaker Jared Huffman's office on Jan. 5 that the company is now "surveying its non-Sysco brand seafood suppliers to identify whether they have relationships with the Chishan Group or other processors named in the Ocean Outlaw report."