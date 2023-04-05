The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) is calling on the Australian government to reconsider its plan to require country-of-origin labeling of seafood on restaurant menus.

Those concerns relate to a proposal by the country's government to implement a mandatory country-of-origin labeling system as part of an effort to promote local seafood, according to Australian online busi﻿ness newspaper SmartCompany.

Under the plan, hospitality providers will need to clearly label the origin of their seafood.

Supermarkets and fish shops in Australia, as in many countries, are required to label seafood with its country of origin.