US restaurant chain Red Lobster is continuing to battle a class action lawsuit dating back to 2021 over misleading sustainability claims.



The seafood restaurant chain, the largest in the United States, is owned by Thailand-based seafood conglomerate Thai Union and operates more than 650 outlets in the United States. The chain's annual sales exceed $2.3 billion (€2.1 billion).

On Wednesday, the company filed an answer to consumer plaintiff Dezzi Rae Marshall and other restaurant customers in the class action, denying Red Lobster sources shrimp and lobster from unsustainable sources but states the opposite in its marketing materials.