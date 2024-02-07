Two former employees of a shrimp company owned by Pacific Seafood have denied allegations they stole customers after leaving last December to form a new entity.

Lawyers for former Galveston Shrimp Company employee Kolt DaPron told a US district court in Texas Tuesday "he did not agree to any restrictions on his ability to solicit Pacific Seafood’s customers."

Oregon-based Pacific Seafood's Dulcich Inc. filed its complaint in December against DaPron and Jesus R. Estrada, stating the former employees left the company with "confidential information and trade secrets," and used the to operate an unregistered competitor called Seafood Isle.