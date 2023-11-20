Shetland-based seafood supplier Blydoit is up for sale, according to local media outletthe Shetland Times.

The 18-staff company has two bases in the towns of Scalloway and Lerwick on Shetland. The company has been operating since 2003.

Blydoit processes around five metric tons of fish a week and has a six-figure turnover, according to an article in Press and Journal.



Co-founder James John Shearer said the timing is right to seek new owners.

“We are proud of the legacy we’ve built over the last two decades and would like to thank our customers for their support," he said.