Despite challenges with replacing key crab markets in the United States and Europe lost after its invasion of Ukraine, Russia expects this year to more than double the revenue it derives from auctioning off access to crab quota to the country's fishermen.
'Crab fever' grips Russia fishing sector, but is it just 'irrational optimism'?
The country’s fishery agency is set to auction 37 crab lots, initial worth amounting to $3.7 billion.
26 July 2023 3:01 GMT Updated 26 July 2023 3:01 GMT
