The 2024 Southeast Alaska pink salmon harvest is expected to be around 19 million fish, which would make it an average season, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G).

A lower harvest is good news for Alaska salmon producers who are struggling under the weight of excess inventories of the fish and weak consumer markets at home and abroad.

Driven by large catches of pink salmon, Alaska fishermen harvested just over 230 million salmon (919.7 million pounds) this year, a 43 percent increase over last year.