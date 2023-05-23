Plant-based food group Wicked Foods has acquired Current Foods, an alt-protein startup that supplies plant-based seafood to foodservice and fine dining locations in the United States and Europe.

Current Foods is the second acquisition by Wicked Kitchen within a year. The move will expand Wicked Kitchen's seafood portfolio, focusing on "an exciting growth segment," and reflective of "the plant-based industry's need for consolidation," company CEO Pete Speranza said.

The acquisition bolsters Wicked Kitchen's foodservice capabilities with plant-based sushi grade tuna and salmon, the company said.

Last September, Wicked Kitchen acquired US-based Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood products in North America. The line includes plant-based burgers, crab cakes and fish sticks.

Wicked Kitchen said it offers the largest variety of animal-free consumer packaged goods in the industry, available at 90,000 distribution points with more than 40 products in the United States and over 150 products in the United Kingdom.

Actor Woody Harrelson and Thai group Nove Foods are among the backers of Wicked Kitchen. The company raised $20 million in bridge funding last September, and $14 Million in series A funding the year prior.