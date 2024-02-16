Indian online seafood trading platform Captain Fresh has secured $25 million (€23.2 million) in funding from UK Government-backed fund British International Investment (BII) and India's Nekkanti Seafoods Group.

The investment builds on the $20 million (€18.6 million) raised in an extended series C financing round led by Japan-based SBI Investment and Middle East-based Evolvence Capital in September. Existing investors Tiger Global, Prosus, Accel and Matrix Partners India also participated.

The firm is now in talks to close a further $3 million (€2.8