Thai Union-backed Red Lobster, the largest seafood restaurant chain in the United States, has reportedly hired the consulting firm AlixPartners for operational advice, following the company's plans to turn around the failing operation.

In March, there were widespread report that Thai Union was considering exiting from ownership in the US restaurant chain, with Thai Union's CEO pointing to Red Lobster's questionable financial health. The business was deeply impacted by the shutdown of the US foodservice sector and the forced closure of roughly a third of its restaurants at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.