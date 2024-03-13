Two of the world's leading cell-cultivated seafood companies are to merge, giving scale to the fledgling sector.

Singaporean startups Umami Bioworks and Shiok Meats will retain the Umami Bioworks name and will be led my Umami CEO Mihir Pershad. Shiok CEO Sandhya Sriram will exit the company.

In 2020 Singapore became the first country in the world to approve cultivated meat for human consumption, followed in 2023 by the United States.

Umami Bioworks has been working with regulators at the Singapore Food Agency to help further approval of other meat and seafood made using cell-based technology.