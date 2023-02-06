Last April when agri-giant Cargill acquired a 25 percent stake in Chilean salmon farmer Multi X, the world's eighth largest producer, analysts were certain it was just the first step in what would be a push into the production side of the business.

The reported NOK 2.7 billion (€250 million/$270 million) deal was a landmark for the group, which has been linked with several deals over the years following its 2015 acquisition of Norwegian feed group Ewos.

Cargill's size is unlike anything in the seafood industry.