- BioMar, a global leader in aquaculture feed production, is considering an IPO in 2026.
- The roadshow pitch will likely highlight BioMar's low cyclicality, strong cash flow, and focus on sustainability.
- An IPO would allow investors to gain exposure to the high-value aqua feed sector.
Denmark-based feed group BioMar’s parent company, industrial conglomerate Schouw & Co., has a strong case for listing its fully-owned aquaculture feed giant, according to two industry sources.
Schouw first announced in November that the group was evaluating a separate listing for BioMar to promote the company’s growth and offer investors direct exposure to the aquaculture market.