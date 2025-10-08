BioMar, a global leader in aquaculture feed production, is considering an IPO in 2026.

The roadshow pitch will likely highlight BioMar's low cyclicality, strong cash flow, and focus on sustainability.

An IPO would allow investors to gain exposure to the high-value aqua feed sector.

Denmark-based feed group BioMar’s parent company, industrial conglomerate Schouw & Co., has a strong case for listing its fully-owned aquaculture feed giant, according to two industry sources.

Schouw first announced in November that the group was evaluating a separate listing for BioMar to promote the company’s growth and offer investors direct exposure to the aquaculture market.