A full replacement of fish oil with algae oil in aquaculture feed is now fully viable with no detriment to taste, fish health or fish growth, according to a recent BioMar study.

Earlier this year, Denmark-based feed group BioMar published a trial where it assessed the feasibility of totally replacing fish oil with algae oil in salmon feed.

The study was carried out on more than 1,000 fish in sea-based net pens at LetSea facility near Donna in northern Norway on fish weighing between 500 grams and 5 kilos.