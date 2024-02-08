Russia’s aquaculture sector will need around five years to secure the imported and domestic feed needed to fuel its ambitious expansion plans, according to a leading domestic consultancy.

Agriconsult, which provides consulting services to the agricultural sector, forecasts a possible oversaturation of Russia’s aquaculture feed market by 2028 due to a significant increase in domestic production and imports from non-Western countries.

Until then, however, a shortage of feed will remain a barrier to growth in the farmed salmon, trout and sturgeon industries, the consultancy said.