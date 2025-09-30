A Swedish initiative has enabled consumers to buy farmed salmon raised on mycoprotein, a high-protein ingredient made from soil fungus.

The feed also includes insects that turn food waste into protein and mussels that reduce eutrophication in the Baltic Sea.

The project aims to foster a dialogue that supports scaling up the use of circular raw materials in aquaculture feed.

