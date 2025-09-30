- A Swedish initiative has enabled consumers to buy farmed salmon raised on mycoprotein, a high-protein ingredient made from soil fungus.
- The feed also includes insects that turn food waste into protein and mussels that reduce eutrophication in the Baltic Sea.
- The project aims to foster a dialogue that supports scaling up the use of circular raw materials in aquaculture feed.
A Swedish initiative to develop sustainable feed has made it possible for consumers to buy farmed salmon raised on mycoprotein for the first time, according to executives behind the project.