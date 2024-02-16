The last few years' astronomically high aquaculture feed prices have slowly started to plateau, according to seafood analysts and feed executives, but the relief could be short-lived.

Salmon feed prices have fallen around 4 percent compared to a peak about a year ago, Carnegie seafood analyst Philip Scrase told IntraFish.

“The indication we get from salmon farmers is that the kilo price of feed has come down between 2.5 percent and 5 percent from earlier peak levels due to lower raw material prices," Scrase said.