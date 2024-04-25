Dutch nutrition giant Nutreco has opened a new €25.0 million ($26.8 million) facility in Nigeria for the production of fish and poultry feed.

The factory, operating under its aquaculture feed subsidiary Skretting and poultry feed subsidiary Trouw Nutrition, was built on 170,000 square meters of land and has the capacity to manufacture 125,000 metric tons of extruded fish and animal feed per year.

Located in Ibadan, Oyo State, in the southwest of Nigeria, the plant was officially opened April 17 and employs 135 people directly and 150 through a third party agency.