Global animal nutrition firm Nutreco will continue to partner with lab-grown seafood company BlueNalu, as it scale up its cell-cultured seafood manufacturing, as part of an agreement the companies have signed this month.

The agreement continues a partnership that has been in place since 2019.

The companies said they are aiming to bring down the costs of cell feed and establish specifications and metrics for "certain raw materials necessary to produce BlueNalu’s proprietary cell-cultured seafood products."

BlueNalu is aiming to create a cultured version of bluefin tuna.