The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (NFSA) has approved Australian company Nuseed's Aquaterra Omega-3 oil -- an oil made from genetically modified (GM) rapeseed -- for use in fish feed.

The oil can only be used for fish feed, and is assessed as safe for health and the environment. Both the oil and the feed must be labeled as genetically modified, said NFSA.

Received in June 22, it was the very first application the NFSA received for approval of a GM product, and concerned oil from a canola that has been genetically modified to produce long-chain, omega-3 fatty acids that are otherwise usually extracted from marine organisms.