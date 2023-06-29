The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (NFSA) has approved Australian company Nuseed's Aquaterra omega-3 oil -- an oil made from genetically modified (GM) rapeseed -- for use in fish feed.

The oil can only be used for fish feed, and is assessed as safe for health and the environment. Both the oil and the feed must be labeled as genetically modified, said NFSA.

The oil is derived from canola plants that have been genetically modified to produce long-chain, omega-3 fatty acids that are otherwise usually extracted from marine organisms.