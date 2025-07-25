Canada-based Mara Renewables has secured $9.1 million (€8.3 million) in funding from Chicago-based S2G Investments to accelerate its production of algae-based omega-3, the company announced Tuesday.

The investment will support research and development, expand global manufacturing capabilities, and help meet growing demand for sustainable omega-3 DHA—an essential nutrient traditionally sourced from wild-caught fish. Mara’s patented fermentation process extracts DHA directly from microalgae, bypassing fish entirely and reducing pressure on marine ecosystems.

“Partnering with S2G strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality omega-3s while protecting aquatic ecosystems,” said Harry Boot, CEO of Mara Renewables.