France-based insect protein company Innovafeed is close to opening its first North American plant with US-based ag giant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) in Decatur, Illinois.

Innovafeed, which produces an alternative feed protein ingredient from black soldier flies that has been used as a marine ingredient replacement in aquaculture feed, will own and operate the facility, co-locating with ADM's Decatur corn processing facility, which will supply feedstocks and waste heat.

The facility will create approximately 280 jobs, and 400 indirect jobs, according to the City of Decatur.