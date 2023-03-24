Genetically modified rapeseed oil for use in fish feed poses no health or environmental risks, the Norwegian Science Committee for Food and Environment (VKM) has concluded.

In June, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority received an application from Biotech firm Nufarm in the Netherlands on behalf of Nuseed Nutritional Australia for approval of the genetically modified rapeseed oil Aquaterra.

The area of ​​use in the application concerns the importation and use of rapeseed oil in fish feed.

It is the first time that an application has been made to use a genetically modified product in Norway.