Denmark-based feed group BioMar and UK-based agricultural group Ceftera have formed a partnership with the aim of reducing emissions from key vegetable-based ingredients in aquaculture feed.

The collaboration, which starts off in the UK, focuses on cutting emissions at the source, supporting farmers in the transition to regenerative practices, and strengthening the link between crop production and fish farming, the companies said in a statement.

“The presence of engaged farmers, availability of regeneratively grown products, and strong commitments from UK retailers made the UK a natural place to start," BioMar Sourcing Sustainability Lead Lindsay Pollock told IntraFish.