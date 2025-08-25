Swiss-based entrepreneur and investor Jim-Roger Nordly, best known for founding fish health company Stim, says fish farmers are missing the biggest lever for growth in salmon aquaculture: nutrition.

Speaking at Norwegian aquaculture conference Aqua Nor in Trondheim last week, the Polarfeed feed mill owner warned that while feed represents half of production costs, farmers have largely left responsibility for nutrition to feed companies — a mistake he says is costing the industry growth, profitability and fish health.

Regulations holding back growth

Nordly criticized today’s maximum allowed biomass (MTB) rules and the traffic light system, which he says leave little room for growth.