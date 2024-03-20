With global fisheries running at capacity, feed ingredients suppliers and producers need to raise their game to keep up with global aquaculture production, which is expected to double by 2050 to 120 million metric tons, International Marine Ingredients Organisation (IFFO) Technical Director Brett Glencross told IntraFish.



Glencross, who also chairs the scientific committee for the International Society of Fish Nutrition, led a team that recently published what is believed to be the first-ever SWOT analysis looking into the strengths and weaknesses of marine proteins, processed animal proteins, grain and single-cell proteins.