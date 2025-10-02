Animal nutrition company De Heus has opened a new fish feed factory in Uganda, which will produce aquaculture feed for farmers throughout East Africa.

At full capacity, the factory will supply up to 100,000 metric tons of fish feed annually, reducing dependence on imports.

The facility is strategically located in Njeru, in southern Uganda, on the north shore of Lake Victoria.

“The new facility will not only enhance the efficiency and quality of the fish feed supply chain but also support local crop farmers by sourcing ingredients like maize, cassava, and soybeans,” De Heus Chairman Co de Heus said in a statement.