Global fishmeal markets may have already priced in a deep cut to Peruvian fishmeal supplies, but it is unclear even whether the 1.09 million tons quota announced on Friday for the all-important first season in north-central waters will be caught.

Despite this, the announcement is a relief to the industry after widespread concern the season might not take place at all.

Peru minister warns first anchovy season could be cancelled, potentially taking millions of tons off fishmeal market
 Read more

"The most optimistic that the markets expected was a quota of 1 million tons, and what was announced is within this expectation," Raul Briceno, chief financial officer at Peruvian harvesting and processing firm Exalmar, told IntraFish.