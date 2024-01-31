China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) has given US-based feed ingredient company Calysta’s FeedKind full approval for use in fish and shrimp feeds after an extensive evaluation process.

FeedKind is a traceable feed ingredient produced by fermentation for aquaculture feeds and pet foods. It is produced without the use of plant or animal ingredients.

The approval means that protein produced by Calysseo -- Calysta and Adisseo’s joint venture to produce the protein for the Asian aquaculture market -- can now be sold and used in Chinese aquaculture feeds.