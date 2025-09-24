Indian biotechnology company Loopworm has secured approval from authorities certifying the direct use of Loopworm's protein and fat products as additives, attractants, and palatants in aquaculture nutrition and health at the farm level.

The approval shows "a paradigm shift" said the company in a press release, allowing Loopworm's products to directly serve aqua feed supplements and additives manufacturers.

"The Indian Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) approval opens an entirely new domain for Loopworm, enabling the company to bridge the gap of palatability and attractability for aquaculture feed additives products," said the company.