- Shrimp fed on insect protein are set to hit Auchan's shelves, as BioMar and Innovafeed push the sustainable ingredient into Ecuador's booming aquaculture sector.
- Danish aquaculture feed company BioMar, along with insect meal maker Innovafeed have teamed with French retail chain Auchan to drive the industry towards large-scale integration of insect protein into commercial shrimp feed in Ecuador.
- Recent research from BioMar showed a unique functional benefit in shrimp feeds, making it possible to substitute it with a similarly valued ingredient currently in use, said the companies.
BioMar, Innovafeed team with retail giant to accelerate commercialization of feed ingredient
2 September 2025 7:13 GMT Updated 2 September 2025 7:31 GMT
