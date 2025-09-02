  • Shrimp fed on insect protein are set to hit Auchan's shelves, as BioMar and Innovafeed push the sustainable ingredient into Ecuador's booming aquaculture sector.
  • Danish aquaculture feed company BioMar, along with insect meal maker Innovafeed have teamed with French retail chain Auchan to drive the industry towards large-scale integration of insect protein into commercial shrimp feed in Ecuador.
  • Recent research from BioMar showed a unique functional benefit in shrimp feeds, making it possible to substitute it with a similarly valued ingredient currently in use, said the companies.