Denmark-based feed giant BioMar increased its revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the second quarter, helped by increases in sales to Turkey and China.
The company reported revenue of DKK 4.1
The second quarter was more stable compared to recent periods, but the raw material market remains volatile.
Denmark-based feed giant BioMar increased its revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the second quarter, helped by increases in sales to Turkey and China.
The company reported revenue of DKK 4.1