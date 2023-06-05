Different kinds of partnerships are critical for the further development and success of the novel feed ingredients sector, seafood executives said during the Blue Innovation Summit in London last month.

"Our approach to investing in new types of raw material is based on a partnership first," Dutch feed giant Nutreco director of venturing Erik Tveteraas said.

This approach also gives the project credibility in the eyes of other investors, and increases the confidence for bigger investors to come onboard, he said.