A new peer-reviewed study is urging the aquaculture industry to embrace circular economy principles in fish feed formulation, a move experts say could have far-reaching implications for salmon farmers and feed producers worldwide.

Published in September in Reviews in Fisheries Science & Aquaculture, the paper was led by Brett Glencross, technical director at the Marine Ingredients Organisation trade group IFFO, alongside a team of seven renowned scientists and industry representatives.

The study, titled Toward Applying a Circularity Framework Against the Use of Aquaculture Feed Ingredients, calls for a comprehensive rethink of how feed ingredients are selected, sourced and evaluated.