Indian private equity firm Menterra has invested in feed ingredient startup UltraNutri as part of a pre-series A investment round.

UltraNutri, backed by two US-based professors and leading Indian cell therapy companies, claims to have developed a unique way to breed black soldier flies (BSF).

Reared on agricultural byproducts, the insects – under the right conditions – develop a natural immunity that can be transferred to farmed shrimp through the feed chain.

The undisclosed amount will enable UltraNutri to increase production of BSF and its functional, disease-resistant shrimp feed, UltraNutri board member and co-founder Ramaswamy Subramanian, director of Purdue University’s Bindley Bioscience Center, told IntraFish.