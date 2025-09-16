- Rabobank warns that stagnant fishmeal and fish oil production combined with climate disruptions may increase price volatility in aquaculture feeds.
- Demand for fishmeal and fish oil is rising faster than production, potentially leading to higher feed costs through 2030.
- Novel feed sources like algal oil and insect meal will be crucial for long-term growth in aquaculture feed formulations.
The global aquaculture industry is bracing for tighter supplies of fishmeal and fish oil as demand from high-value species rises faster than production, Rabobank said in a new report.