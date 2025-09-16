Rabobank warns that stagnant fishmeal and fish oil production combined with climate disruptions may increase price volatility in aquaculture feeds.

Demand for fishmeal and fish oil is rising faster than production, potentially leading to higher feed costs through 2030.

Novel feed sources like algal oil and insect meal will be crucial for long-term growth in aquaculture feed formulations.

The global aquaculture industry is bracing for tighter supplies of fishmeal and fish oil as demand from high-value species rises faster than production, Rabobank said in a new report.