Denmark-based aquaculture feed giant BioMar had to radically rethink its sourcing in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and is now emerging with a more agile, diversified supply chain that will likely benefit the company in the long run, according to its global sourcing director.

Following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, BioMar, part of Danish conglomerate Schouw, made the decision to shut down all trade with Russia in response.

The move included sales of finished products, as well as the sourcing of raw materials, and applied to all BioMar units around globally.