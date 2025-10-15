Aquaculture feed giant Skretting has launched a new functional diet featuring a proprietary blend of bioactive compounds derived from whole plants and specific plant parts — such as leaves, flowers or stems — in a formulation designed to protect fish health and welfare.

With the diet -- called Necto -- Skretting said it goes beyond traditional feed formulations and sets a new standard in functional diets, in a move it refers to as a new "milestone" for feed development partly owing to that it is tailored to specific challenges and that it goes beyond classical phytogenics.