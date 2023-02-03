UK retail giant Tesco shocked the seafood industry both in its home country and abroad with the abolition of its fresh fish -- also called wetfish -- counters.

On Feb. 26, the company -- the largest retailer in the UK -- will close its remaining 279 stores, citing a lack of demand from consumers.

It's sparked an online debate, with most bemoaning the move. However, there is a case to be made that the move away from the fresh fish counter could be a net positive. Join Editor-in-Chief Drew Cherry and Executive Editor John Fiorillo as they discuss and debate in this week's podcast.