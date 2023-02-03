UK retail giant Tesco shocked the seafood industry both in its home country and abroad with the abolition of its fresh fish -- also called wetfish -- counters.

On Feb. 26, the company -- the largest retailer in the UK -- will close its remaining 279 stores, citing a lack of demand from consumers.

It's sparked an online debate, with most bemoaning the move. However, there is a case to be made that the move away from the fresh fish counter could be a net positive. Join Editor-in-Chief Drew Cherry and Executive Editor John Fiorillo as they discuss and debate in this week's podcast.

Read more
Join the seafood elite at the Boston Leadership Breakfast
Join our exclusive annual Boston Leadership Breakfast on March 13 in Boston. This must-attend event brings together the top executives in the seafood industry. Seating is limited, so register now!