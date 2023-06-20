Hello all --

Last week, high above New York City, we hosted the first IntraFish Future of Seafood Forum, bringing together a diverse set of top executives to discuss some of the pressing challenges of our time, and how the seafood industry might help solve them (if it can get its act together).

Among the most interesting takeaways was how the inherent fragmentation of the industry continues to limit its ability to create change on topics that everyone agrees needs work, including marketing, consumer awareness and price inflation.

Though taken in aggregate the industry is large, well-financed and primed for growth, it's clear that a lot of silos still need tearing down. Pollock people still mainly think about pollock. Salmon people mainly focus on salmon. Et cetera.

The unique audience of last week's event showed what can happen when paradigms are shifted.

For the most part, "conventional" seafood executives have ignored or attacked cellular seafood (or cell-based seafood or cellular aquaculture), but I saw a real change in how they interacted to a panel discussion I moderated with Justin Kolbeck and Shannon Costentino-Roush, of cellular seafood companies WildType and Finless Foods.

The Manhattan skyline from the window of DNB, co-host of the IntraFish Future of Seafood Forum. Photo: Ania Cywinska/IntraFish

For one, Kolbeck and Costentino-Roush were both great ambassadors for their segment. They went to lengths to explain to the audience that cellular seafood needs conventional production, marketing and sales expertise.

The two also warned that lumping in cellular seafood with plant-based is limiting the potential growth and keeping the conventional industry from identifying exciting new opportunities. Regardless of what you think about how it is made, cellular seafood is very much a real seafood product.

It was a good reminder that executives need to make time in their schedules to talk to people operating far outside their core businesses.

(PS: To quickly get your head around cell-based seafood, I recommend this piece from last year about the development of WildType's salmon.)

A rendering of cellular salmon producer WildType's facility. Photo: WildType

Also

Have a great week ahead,

Drew

Want to get in touch? Email: drew.cherry@intrafish.com | LinkedIn | Twitter | Follow My Work