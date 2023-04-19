A fire that burned for nearly a week aboard Trident Seafoods' 276-foot Kodiak Enterprise was finally extinguished April 14, allowing state officials to begin the process of stabilizing the vessel and removing items ahead of an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Salvage work has begun, including removing 55,000 gallons of diesel onboard, Ty Keltner, a communications manager for the spills program with the Washington Department of Ecology, told IntraFish Tuesday.

The Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board will next conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.